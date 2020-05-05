One thought on “The Trumps buy a TV network

  1. The following is some news that will never be broadcast on the new Trump Network.

    Two weeks ago Israel formed a divided government headed up by gangsters and war criminals.

    It is now the Bibi Netanyahu and Benny Gantz show.

    In order to divert attention away from their dysfunctional government and country, and their mounting coronavirus deaths, the dynamic duo of Netanyahu and Gantz began bombing Syria on a regular bases.

    That’s what happens when you let warmongers run your country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *