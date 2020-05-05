The Trumps buy a TV network May 5, 2020May 4, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares It’s a shitty little network, even worse than Fox or even Newsmax, but it’s gonna be all theirs! Investor group aligned with Donald Trump Jr. is buying a major stake in OANN, @gabrielsherman reports https://t.co/RksBlMSuBa— Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) May 4, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “The Trumps buy a TV network”
The following is some news that will never be broadcast on the new Trump Network.
Two weeks ago Israel formed a divided government headed up by gangsters and war criminals.
It is now the Bibi Netanyahu and Benny Gantz show.
In order to divert attention away from their dysfunctional government and country, and their mounting coronavirus deaths, the dynamic duo of Netanyahu and Gantz began bombing Syria on a regular bases.
That’s what happens when you let warmongers run your country.