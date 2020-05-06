Coronavirus incompetence May 6, 2020May 5, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares It didn’t get his poll numbers up, so what’s the point? Breaking News: The White House is considering winding down the coronavirus task force as the crisis rages on. It’s not clear if it will be replaced. https://t.co/gpFtI2TsYT pic.twitter.com/H7b9XeLDut— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 5, 2020 fauci is tacitly endorsing mission accomplished 2.0 https://t.co/YT8TwHViT0— Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 5, 2020 NEW — Whistleblower alleges Trump administration blew it in the early days of COVID, assuming it wouldn’t get to t he U.S. and not anticipating mask or PPE needs https://t.co/9nqTmSpPuL— Sam Stein (@samstein) May 5, 2020 It means Jared grew tired. Another success! pic.twitter.com/eMcxIrkSpL— Edgeoforever 🖖 (@edgeoforever) May 5, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie