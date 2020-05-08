A little light reading May 8, 2020May 7, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares House Intel has released 57 transcripts of closed-door interviews. Chairman Schiff says they show that Trump "invited illicit Russian help, made full use of that help, and then lied and obstructed the investigations in order to cover up this misconduct.” https://t.co/xXdZoIlME9— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) May 8, 2020 Trump’s campaign invited Russian help, made full use of it, then covered it up.Then, Trump sought more illicit help from Ukraine, leading to his impeachment and a bipartisan vote to convict.Read just released transcripts from our Russia investigation:https://t.co/NdE68xDBCW— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 7, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie