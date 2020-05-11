Karma cafe May 11, 2020May 10, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Where you don’t get what you want, but you get what you deserve: Would you be "sad" if trump got the virus? https://t.co/wLXFWgWSED— Thomas Kaine (@thomaskaine5) May 10, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Karma cafe”
Pence’s press secretary Katie (Waldman) Miller (24) has also been infected.
Miller began her illustrious career just four short years ago with the NRSC, then she moved to the staff of Republican Senator Steve Dines (Montana), then to Republican Senator Martha McSally’s (AR) staff before moving to the Department of Homeland Security.
In Katie’s spare time she met and married (Feb, 16, 2020) Nazi and presidential advisor Stephen Miller.
Good luck Katie and Steve.