  1. Pence’s press secretary Katie (Waldman) Miller (24) has also been infected.

    Miller began her illustrious career just four short years ago with the NRSC, then she moved to the staff of Republican Senator Steve Dines (Montana), then to Republican Senator Martha McSally’s (AR) staff before moving to the Department of Homeland Security.

    In Katie’s spare time she met and married (Feb, 16, 2020) Nazi and presidential advisor Stephen Miller.

    Good luck Katie and Steve.

