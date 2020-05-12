Ha ha May 12, 2020May 11, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares He can’t admit the reason his numbers suck is because he’s incompetent and everybody hates him: Sagging poll numbers could lead to Trump reelection shake-up, @gabrielsherman reports https://t.co/Ofkr1lTgWm— Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) May 11, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Ha ha”
Joe Biden’s new campaign ad is an effective critique on the incompetence and ignorance of Trump.
It could have been called “As Nero Played On.”