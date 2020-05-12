One thought on “Your librul media

  1. There’s an old saying that men who carry big guns have small penises and these clowns are no exception.

    In August, 1969, a half a million folks gathered at Woodstock for three days of peace, love and some damn fine music.

    That was smack dab in the middle of the Hong Kong flu pandemic which killed 100,000 people in the US.
    Nothing in the country was shut down including Woodstock.

    The 1957 Asian flu pandemic killed 70,000 people in the US an nothing was shut down.

