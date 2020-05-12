Your librul media May 12, 2020May 11, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Latest @crowdcounting piece with me, @djpressman, @lara_putnam, & the @CountLoveOrg team | "Media coverage has blown anti-lockdown protests out of proportion": https://t.co/GqibgpiCVT— Erica Chenoweth (@EricaChenoweth) May 11, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Your librul media”
There’s an old saying that men who carry big guns have small penises and these clowns are no exception.
In August, 1969, a half a million folks gathered at Woodstock for three days of peace, love and some damn fine music.
That was smack dab in the middle of the Hong Kong flu pandemic which killed 100,000 people in the US.
Nothing in the country was shut down including Woodstock.
The 1957 Asian flu pandemic killed 70,000 people in the US an nothing was shut down.