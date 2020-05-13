But it helps explain why so many workers are getting sick:
The masks are fakes. They don’t provide adequate protection. And they’re being handed to front-line caregivers. An @AP investigation tracks counterfeit medical masks from China to U.S. hospitals. https://t.co/vb8PUwXpk2— The Associated Press (@AP) May 12, 2020
How naive were we to expect quality and ethics from the country that gave us poisoned toys for children or from the internationally reviled Trump crime family.