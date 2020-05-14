I don’t even know what to say May 14, 2020May 13, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Four @Kroger workers have died of COVID-19 and their CEO has responded by bumping up his own salary from $12M to $21M, and ending hazard pay on Sunday.At @slpng_giants, we’re emailing directly to ask why they can’t afford $2/hr for their workers.https://t.co/gIYpOA1vws— Nandini Jammi (@nandoodles) May 13, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “I don’t even know what to say”
Ain’t Capitalism grand!