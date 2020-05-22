Meet your new DNI May 22, 2020May 21, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Factbox: New top U.S. spy Ratcliffe known for fierce loyalty to Trump https://t.co/9gjK4h6tpT— In Spite of Trump 🌊 (@InSpiteOfTrump) May 21, 2020 Not that it matters because nothing does, but John Ratcliffe does not meet the statutory requirement of expertise in national security to be DNI. But it totally owns the libs to have a guy who's going to be clueless against foreign intelligence operations.— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 21, 2020 .@RepRatcliffe is your new Director of National Intelligence, look through his timeline, all he has done in the last few months is bash the intelligence community while defending/potecting Trump. He's in charge of the very community he's been bashing. Typical Republican move.— ZiggyDaddy™ (@Ziggy_Daddy) May 21, 2020 The Senate has voted 49-to-44 to confirm Rep. John Ratcliffe as the next director of national intelligence. He received more votes in opposition than any DNI in the 15-year history of the office. https://t.co/W2qwkcd6SN— Shane Harris (@shaneharris) May 21, 2020 The position of the DNI was created after 9/11 to oversee and coordinate among the intelligence community.Meanwhile Ratcliffe still thinks the Kislyak call was picked up by NSA (the NSA doesn’t do SIGINT in the U.S). We will be seeing a lot of dumbness. https://t.co/gu8peerSFS— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) May 21, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Meet your new DNI”
Why would anyone in their right mind agree to work for Trump?
The answer is that they wouldn’t.
But Ratcliff isn’t working for Trump he’s working for the dangerous warmonger Mike Pompeo.
The team of Trump and the incompetent and corrupt Mike Pompeo has purposely soured US relations with China over the past 2 years for personal political gain.
Biden has long been a strong supporter of positive US-China relations.
Knowing that Biden would probably end up as the Neo-liberals choice to be the Democratic nominee (Bernie was not acceptable), Pompeo and Trump tanked our relationship with China in order to use that rift against Biden in the election.
There is absolutely nothing that Trump and Pompeo wouldn’t do to win the 2020 election.
Including going to war with China using manufactured evidence.
Or instigating violent protests in Hong Kong.