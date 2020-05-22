Our commander in chief May 22, 2020May 21, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Trump on his latest coronavirus test: "I tested very positively in another sense, so, this morning, yeah. I tested positively toward negative, right? So, no. I tested perfectly this morning, meaning I tested negative. But that's a way of saying it. Positively toward the negative" pic.twitter.com/El53NhCqOL— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Our commander in chief”
Moron in Chief