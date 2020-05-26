Woo hoo May 26, 2020May 25, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares We see the Republicans doing everything they can to suppress the vote in November, but they lost this one: A federal judge’s ruling on felon voting in Florida was a bombshell.The state can’t stop felons from voting if they’re too poor to pay back court-ordered fees, fines and restitution to victims, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle wrote.https://t.co/BurkZ9G142— Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) May 25, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie