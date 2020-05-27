Fair and balanced May 27, 2020May 26, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash So Facebook's own research led to the conclusion that Facebook's recommendations drove participation in extremist groups but Joel Kaplan (Kavanaugh buddy/ Facebook head of policy) said if they fixed it, it would hurt conservatives, and Zuck sided with him. https://t.co/43zggHkLxz pic.twitter.com/fIgeiuqJul— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) May 26, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie