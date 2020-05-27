Black and blue May 27, 2020May 26, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares They Going Crazy In Minneapolis Rn💯👏🏾 #ICantBreathe #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/6efmPeDMa1— SOLLY THE BANKBOY🏦🐍❤️.® (@SollyBandz_) May 26, 2020 We should be drawing a straight line of racist terror from #AmyCooper to this Minneapolis cop. Too often, she is the beginning. He is the end. #BlackLivesMatter #ICantBreathe https://t.co/KOLR8pZ50l— Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) May 26, 2020 FBI to Investigate Arrest of Black Man Who Died After Being Pinned by OfficerGeorge Floyd died “a short time” after the arrest, the Minneapolis Police said in a statement. Mayor Jacob Frey said the officer “failed in the most basic, human sense.”https://t.co/tLZi2a5ZIb— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 26, 2020 Which kneel is the most disturbing 😳 #PoliceBrutality #icantbreathe pic.twitter.com/XTpjYB3Gdi— Rick Guess (@0ne_Guess) May 26, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie