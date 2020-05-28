Alert May 28, 2020May 27, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares For those of you with larger followings, plz redistribute. With the noise that is out there right now, and will only increase, democracy will get lost in the shuffle if we're not attentive and focused.@RadioFreeTom @TheRickWilson @everywhereisthttps://t.co/WnGIaSmjSK— Ken Allgood (@cogsciguy) May 27, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Alert”
In reference to “democracy getting lost” the leadership of the Democratic Party lost big yesterday in the House when they were forced to pull the FISA reauthorization bill because they didn’t have the votes to get it passed.
Thank goodness for small victories.
The FISA court has been abusing its power for decades and it needs to be abolished.
Why the leadership of the Democratic Party continues to support this secretive, extra-constitutional court is troubling from a basic civil liberties point of view. And it’s bad politics.
When will the leadership of the Democratic Party reconvene the House?
70 Democrats were hiding in their basements and casting proxy votes yesterday for the first time in American history.
Something is wrong with this picture.