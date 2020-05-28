Complete bullshit May 28, 2020May 27, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares There’s no way he’s going to do anything that might keep him from accessing his Twitter and Facebook trolls: The idiot now says he will now sign an executive order on social media companies says the latest White House spokestroll I encourage Twitter to ban him. It would make for a wonderful day. He would flip his dirty rotting wig. https://t.co/qNSu8yXAmP— Stone (@stonecold2050) May 27, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Complete bullshit”
Corrupt autocrats love to strut their stuff because in their hearts they know that they are empty suits and frightened children who might be exposed for what they really are at any moment.