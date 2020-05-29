But that doesn’t mean his threats have no effect. Naturally, this is one of his planned distraction as we hit the milestone of 100,000 covid deaths — most of which could have been avoided if he wasn’t so incompetent:
But that doesn’t mean his threats have no effect. Naturally, this is one of his planned distraction as we hit the milestone of 100,000 covid deaths — most of which could have been avoided if he wasn’t so incompetent:
One thought on “He’s never going to shut down Twitter”
Trump read this quote early in his life and has lived by it ever since, “The great masses of people……..will more easily fall victim to a big lie than to a small one.” Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf, 1933