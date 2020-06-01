How it should be done June 1, 2020May 31, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares not all.. here in Texas a lot of cops including their chiefs are kneeling down in front of people! and here in my city, our chief are protesting in the crowd and talking to protesters without any weapon..one on one listening to protesters. pic.twitter.com/BLbyk1IGrv— Interstellar💜7 (@7sins_shadow) May 31, 2020 Camden NJ is one of the poorest cities in the nation, but no riots Saturday. Why? Camden, NJ —> The Chief reformed the department from the bottom up using a community policing model where it’s not about having a warrior mentality but instead about cops being a guardian and community builder.Here, cops march alongside protesters.pic.twitter.com/oFJs2WPJrv— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) May 31, 2020 in the camden protest, the police officers walked WITH the protesters. this is so so beautiful & this is the change we need. pic.twitter.com/GXJoxhZWAJ— claudia !! (@claudialuvstay) May 31, 2020 The world needs to know about what happened in Newark today. A Black city, with a Black mayor (who marched with us), and many Black owned businesses. 100% peaceful demonstrations. Anger was allowed to be expressed in a healthy way and wasn’t met with force. pic.twitter.com/eyRrO0OIzN— Brian Scully (@brian_m_scully) May 31, 2020 Camden Police Chief Scott Thomson announces groundbreaking use-of-force policy https://t.co/972Fdv3PUo— Elahe Izadi (@ElaheIzadi) May 31, 2020 The world needs to know about what happened in Newark today. A Black city, with a Black mayor (who marched with us), and many Black owned businesses. 100% peaceful demonstrations. Anger was allowed to be expressed in a healthy way and wasn’t met with force. pic.twitter.com/eyRrO0OIzN— Brian Scully (@brian_m_scully) May 31, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie