BREAKING REPORT: AG Barr Has instructed all 56 Regional Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF) to search out and apprehend ANTIFA leaders across the country. pic.twitter.com/dFV952VCNC— Dirk Mcman (@Action_JRD) May 31, 2020
One thought on “The fascists come for the antifascists”
If, as Commander-in-Chief, you find it necessary to sic the military on your own people for political reasons, then you’ve lost the game of democracy.
Yesterday the Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that he would “clear the battlespace” and “dominate the streets.”
America is now a “battlespace” to be “dominated” by the military?
The Republicans, led by Trump, are now engaged in a cold civil war with the Democrats, Progressives, the Left and anyone else who opposes their Fascist ideology.
Republican seem quite content to live in a Fascist state owned and operated by a corrupt quasi-Supreme Being.
ANTIFA has no leadership group. It did when it was founded in Germany to fight against the Fascists, but
when its principles were brought to the United States, a conscience decision was made not to form a leadership group. We now see why.
So who the criminal Barr will be arresting in the name of ANTIFA will be a spectacle to see.