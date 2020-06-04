Tommy Polyester lusts for power

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

It’s what gets him hard.

The NY Times publishing this is worse than FB or Twitter ignore President Hump's tweets and comments.



Tom Cotton: Send In the Troops https://t.co/DWBvjKNtIx — John Cole (@Johngcole) June 3, 2020

Is there anything more phony in American politics today than the sneering faux anti-elitism of Tom Cotton (Harvard, Harvard Law, McKinsey, major law firm) and Josh Hawley (Stanford, Yale Law, Roberts clerk, elite London school teacher)? — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) June 4, 2020

I was asked to write something for the @nytimes today. pic.twitter.com/cgcc7NMxtk — KB (@KaraRBrown) June 3, 2020

NYT reporters in a rare open revolt over the opinion side running Tom Cotton’s op-Ed calling to deploy the military to “restore order.” pic.twitter.com/MgLuR8EunJ — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) June 3, 2020