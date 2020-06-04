Tommy Polyester lusts for power

~ susie

It’s what gets him hard.

  1. The Republican strategy of maintaining control of the Senate by investigating the Russia/Trump investigators is failing.

    Average Americans are focused on the continuing protests, not catching the coronavirus, being out of work and short of cash, being locked in their homes, enduring curfews and confronting US troops in their streets.

    Only lunatic fascists like Senators Cotton, Graham and McConnell, and the fascist, warmongering, right that they represent, are concerned about “Russia, Russia, Russia” anymore.

    The Trump/Republican “China, China, China” gambit will also broadly fail, as will the attacks on Joe Biden for telling CNN that there will be no place in his administration for “fossil fuels, coal or fracking.”
    Biden is vulnerable for his support of NAFTA though.

    We must cut the military budget by at least 50%, if for no other reason then it produces crazy militants like Cotton, Graham, Esper and Milley who would destroy our Constitution in a New York minute.

