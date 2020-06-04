It’s what gets him hard.
The NY Times publishing this is worse than FB or Twitter ignore President Hump's tweets and comments.— John Cole (@Johngcole) June 3, 2020
Tom Cotton: Send In the Troops https://t.co/DWBvjKNtIx
Is there anything more phony in American politics today than the sneering faux anti-elitism of Tom Cotton (Harvard, Harvard Law, McKinsey, major law firm) and Josh Hawley (Stanford, Yale Law, Roberts clerk, elite London school teacher)?— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) June 4, 2020
I was asked to write something for the @nytimes today. pic.twitter.com/cgcc7NMxtk— KB (@KaraRBrown) June 3, 2020
NYT reporters in a rare open revolt over the opinion side running Tom Cotton’s op-Ed calling to deploy the military to “restore order.” pic.twitter.com/MgLuR8EunJ— Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) June 3, 2020
Also, Tom Cotton's vision of fascist America is the future of the Republican Party. If you refuse to see it, you're being willfully ignorant and naive. This is why "both sides" is so dangerous and inaccurate in framing conversations.— Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) June 3, 2020
One thought on “Tommy Polyester lusts for power”
The Republican strategy of maintaining control of the Senate by investigating the Russia/Trump investigators is failing.
Average Americans are focused on the continuing protests, not catching the coronavirus, being out of work and short of cash, being locked in their homes, enduring curfews and confronting US troops in their streets.
Only lunatic fascists like Senators Cotton, Graham and McConnell, and the fascist, warmongering, right that they represent, are concerned about “Russia, Russia, Russia” anymore.
The Trump/Republican “China, China, China” gambit will also broadly fail, as will the attacks on Joe Biden for telling CNN that there will be no place in his administration for “fossil fuels, coal or fracking.”
Biden is vulnerable for his support of NAFTA though.
We must cut the military budget by at least 50%, if for no other reason then it produces crazy militants like Cotton, Graham, Esper and Milley who would destroy our Constitution in a New York minute.