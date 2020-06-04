Time to talk June 4, 2020June 3, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares How Much Do We Need The Police? https://t.co/nyIY3ENjaT— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) June 3, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Time to talk”
Will the US House of Representatives be re-convening on Monday June 8?
Let’s hope so because there’s lots of legislation that needs to be talked about, written and passed into law as soon as possible.
Because Joe Biden is such a weak candidate he can use all of the help that he can get legislatively.