White House officials are deliberating a plan for President Trump "to address the nation this week on issues related to race and national unity…" https://t.co/OrFQq0ntg9— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 7, 2020
White House officials are deliberating a plan for President Trump "to address the nation this week on issues related to race and national unity…" https://t.co/OrFQq0ntg9— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 7, 2020
One thought on “There is no planet on which this is a good idea”
We all know that whatever Trump tells us will be a pack of lies.
On Friday Trump told us that the US economy “created 2.5 million new jobs”
which is a big, fat lie.
2.5 million “furloughed employees” were called back to work in May.
That leaves another 27.5 million furloughed employees still sitting at home waited to be called back to work.
Until that happens the liar Trump will have created zero “new” jobs.