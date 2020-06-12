Trump's rally sign-up page includes coronavirus liability disclaimer https://t.co/IwpWcHyCyt pic.twitter.com/LRwHmFqHRs— SFGate (@SFGate) June 11, 2020
Trump's rally sign-up page includes coronavirus liability disclaimer https://t.co/IwpWcHyCyt pic.twitter.com/LRwHmFqHRs— SFGate (@SFGate) June 11, 2020
One thought on “Ha ha”
In the old Confederate States of America–Ala, Ark, Fla, Ga, LA, Miss, NC, SC, TN, Texas, Virginia— there are exactly 3 Democratic senators out of 22.
These 11 state represent Trumps base.
Is it any wonder that Trump intends to show his ass in Tulsa (an ideal location in the eyes of White Supremacists) on Juneteenth with a giant MAGA rally?
It’ll be a huge gathering of likeminded racists.
On August 27, Trump will accept the Republican nomination in Jacksonville, Florida.
August 27, 1960 is known as “Ax Handle Saturday” in Jacksonville, Florida, because it was on that day that the city witnessed its worst and most deadly race riots in its history.
Are we having fun yet?