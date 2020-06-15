An interview with David Bowie

Share

As any kid who grew up in the 60s and 70s will tell you, in order to love black artists, first you have to hear their music. That was the magic of that era’s Top 40 stations. And that’s why Bowie was pushing MTV VJ Mark Goodman so hard in this interview — they made the decision to cut off viewers from a huge chunk of our musical heritage. Were there any white artists they thought were too shocking to play? We already know the answer: