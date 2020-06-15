"Quarrels in faraway lands among people of whom we know nothing" is word for word Neville Chamberlain presenting the Munich accord, agreeing to Hitler's annexation of the Sudetenland. This statement is astonishing for a US President to make at West Point. https://t.co/IsTIoiSNXm— Gregory Brown (@GregBrownUNLV) June 13, 2020
One thought on “Sigh”
The argument and counter-argument over whether or not it’s justified for the US to be the “policeman of the world” or the “global policeman” began on April 22, 1793 when President George Washington issued the Proclamation of Neutrality.
And most everyone is aware of Washington’s admonition about becoming involved in “foreign entanglements” during his farewell speech.
The current Neo-liberal position holds that because the US won WWII and we are the most “powerful” nation on the planet, we have a solemn duty and obligation to straighten out everyone’s internal and external affairs.
Endless wars and political assassinations.
Neville Chamberlin gets a bad rap and Winston Churchill gets far too much credit in the overall scheme of things.