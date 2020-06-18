Breaking news

Share

Decided on narrow grounds, but it’ll get us past the election. What a relief. Whew.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has upheld DACA — handing a dramatic victory to immigration advocates and allowing the program that has permitted about 650,000 "Dreamers" to stay and work in the U.S. legally to continue. https://t.co/B7iz9fZJLU — NPR (@NPR) June 18, 2020

BREAKING: The US Supreme Court has ruled the Trump administration violated federal law when it rescinded the DACA program https://t.co/BZPX48Vimc pic.twitter.com/71H7piJJLJ — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) June 18, 2020

I read from one lawyer that a consequence of this narrow decision will be to make it harder for Biden to reverse any regulatory changes Trump made that haven’t yet been enjoined. (labor and environmental areas.) Says he’s sure Roberts is aware of that effect.