It’s about time

Call or email your senators, tell them to do this:

Great News: Target raising minimum wage to $15/hr. Costco and Amazon already $15. The federal #minimumwage is stuck at $7.25 poverty wage.

The House passed $15 by 2025 #RaisetheWage Act in 2019 with the support of many businesses. The Senate needs to act. https://t.co/Q0XiMrTsLz