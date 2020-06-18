It’s about time

Call or email your senators, tell them to do this:
Great News: Target raising minimum wage to $15/hr. Costco and Amazon already $15. The federal #minimumwage is stuck at $7.25 poverty wage.— Business for Fair MinWage (@MinimumWageBiz) June 17, 2020
The House passed $15 by 2025 #RaisetheWage Act in 2019 with the support of many businesses. The Senate needs to act. https://t.co/Q0XiMrTsLz
Now if workers can get Medicare For All their lives might become a little easier still.