41,939 positive cases today, per https://t.co/hwsNMBNYXQ.— Steve M. (@nomoremister) June 25, 2020
Three weeks ago, the number was 20,788.
One thought on “We’re number 1!”
There is clearly a connection between coronavirus hot spots like Houston, California and New York and their air quality.
The most polluted air in Europe is in northern Italy, and that’s where people were hit hardest by the coronavirus.