Traitor Trump

He. Did. Nothing.
New reporting from the Times:— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) June 28, 2020
“American official had told The Times that the intelligence finding that the Russians had offered and paid bounties to Afghan militants and criminals…WAS INCLUDED IN THE PRESIDENT’S DAILY BRIEF.”
https://t.co/U4O6rnMhy8
The story about the Russian bounty was reported by NYT/WashPo/WSJ. That doesn't mean it's certainly true. But it does mean that very credible people in US intelligence service are angry and alarmed. Angry and alarmed enough to provide evidence to three leading media sources. 1/x— David Frum (@davidfrum) June 28, 2020
Trump says he never got briefed by CIA/DNI that Putin GRU Unit was paying bounties to get US troops killed. ZERO CHANCE THAT IS TRUE. Wants Russia in G7. Our President is fronting the interests of a Russian dictator who is a hostile to America. https://t.co/kc5y9R7i2k— Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) June 28, 2020
Joe Biden said Trump’s ‘presidency has been a gift to Putin’ following a report that U.S. intelligence concluded that the Russian military offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants in Afghanistan to kill American troops and other coalition forces https://t.co/izhdSrvDCM pic.twitter.com/4KodjDN4Cy— Reuters (@Reuters) June 28, 2020