Traitor Trump

He. Did. Nothing.

New reporting from the Times:



“American official had told The Times that the intelligence finding that the Russians had offered and paid bounties to Afghan militants and criminals…WAS INCLUDED IN THE PRESIDENT’S DAILY BRIEF.”

https://t.co/U4O6rnMhy8 — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) June 28, 2020

The story about the Russian bounty was reported by NYT/WashPo/WSJ. That doesn't mean it's certainly true. But it does mean that very credible people in US intelligence service are angry and alarmed. Angry and alarmed enough to provide evidence to three leading media sources. 1/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 28, 2020

Trump says he never got briefed by CIA/DNI that Putin GRU Unit was paying bounties to get US troops killed. ZERO CHANCE THAT IS TRUE. Wants Russia in G7. Our President is fronting the interests of a Russian dictator who is a hostile to America. https://t.co/kc5y9R7i2k — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) June 28, 2020