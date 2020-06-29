Of course Trump retweeted this:
Y’all these amazing ass Democratic Seniors are from The Villages in Florida and they are dragging the MAGAs that live there. 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/Ek8MJSUL8g— 👑😷𝓙𝓮𝔀𝓮𝓵𝓼😷👑 (@JewelsJourneys) June 28, 2020
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) says President Trump's retweet of a video showing a supporter chanting "white power" is "indefensible" pic.twitter.com/4vOSz0nhWd— Talking Points Memo (@TPM) June 28, 2020
One thought on “‘White power!’”
The Villages was developed by Harold Schwartz a Chicagoan whose business practices over a long period of years were dubious at best and often bordered on the criminal.
Schwartz is a con man.
Couple that with the fact that Schwartz is also a right wing extremist who supports Trumps brand of Fascism and you can understand the type of people who populate his racist Village.