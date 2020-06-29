EXCLUSIVE: CNN's Van Jones helped craft the Trump administration's weak, weak police reform bill. Then he went on TV to praise it. https://t.co/Xa24iqRWR6— Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) June 29, 2020
One thought on “WTF?”
Van Jones also knows all about the majority Black parishes of St. James and St. John the Baptist in the middle of Louisiana’s Cancer Alley, an 80 mile stretch along the Mississippi River that’s home to 100 petrochemical plants.
This area has more death and disease then any are comparable area in the United States majority White or Black.
Recently this area was renamed “Death Alley” because it has more coronavirus deaths then any other place in the United States.
Air quality is a major contributor to coronavirus deaths.
Van Jones is a snake who only knows what he’s paid to know.