How many times do I have to say this?

~ susie

Facebook was working with Trump to help him get elected:

Published by susie

One thought on “How many times do I have to say this?

  1. It’s quite obvious that Trump is a clear and present danger to the peace, tranquility, and the general welfare of our country.

    But as dangerous as Trump is, it’s Mark Zuckerberg and his Facebook which pose the greatest danger to our individual freedom and collective liberties.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *