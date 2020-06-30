Facebook was working with Trump to help him get elected:
This is BREAKING and extremely well-written and investigated.— Data Bear, PhD 🐻🏳️🌈 | Black Lives Matter (@dataandpolitics) June 28, 2020
Tl;dr — since 2015, Facebook hand-crafted its policies to ensure Trump never violates them.
Zuckerberg also personally consults with Trump to guide his messaging.https://t.co/rhY4DYisnJ
One thought on “How many times do I have to say this?”
It’s quite obvious that Trump is a clear and present danger to the peace, tranquility, and the general welfare of our country.
But as dangerous as Trump is, it’s Mark Zuckerberg and his Facebook which pose the greatest danger to our individual freedom and collective liberties.