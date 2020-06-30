Bingo. June 30, 2020June 29, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Now this is a lede https://t.co/r3PaUEe9jx pic.twitter.com/TXyNRnmyvz— Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) June 29, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on "Bingo."
Russia is run by a bunch of corrupt, criminal oligarchs led by the Godfather Putin.
That problem must be solved by the Russian people themselves without outside interference.
Is it possible that the US has secret action plans designed to kill foreign military personnel?
The assassination of Iranian Brigadier General Hamid Taqui may have been one of those plans.
If the GRU is guilty of committing war crimes for soliciting the deaths of American combat troops in Afghanistan (America’s longest war), then isn’t Trump guilty of committing a war crime for ordering the assassination of General Taqui?
Mexico is in the immediate neighborhood of the US.
Afghanistan is in the immediate neighborhood of Russia.
If Russia controlled a pro-Russian puppet government in Mexico, what are the chances that the CIA would be paying Mexican nationals (Christian terrorists) to kill Russian troops stationed there?
Neo-liberal warmongers (the Bush’s, Clinton, Obama) are very adept at starting wars that never seem to end.