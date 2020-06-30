was that the guidance that said if states didn't reopen, Trump would reopen them for them, you lying twat? https://t.co/yTftp5WlZt— Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King Of You (@commiegirl1) June 29, 2020
One thought on “Mike Pence, hero”
Mike Pence is more concerned about the health of the economy then he is about the general health of the American people.
That and pleasing Trump by planting his lips firmly on Trumps ass as often and as publicly as possible.
But now that the employer-based health insurance system has collapsed because 30 million workers were furloughed from their jobs and locked in their homes for months on end, it might be a good time to write some Medicare For All legislation so that we never end up in this health care shit show again in the future.
Instead the House is passing politically driven legislation designed to blunt Trumps efforts to scuttle what’s left of ObamaCare which McConnell will throw into his office trash can.