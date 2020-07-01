Trump wants and needs foreign help with the election, and he is actively courting it. GOP knows that he would not follow this requirement (duh) and that both having it and violating it vindicates the basis of the Mueller investigation and would justify the FBI investigating again https://t.co/sgozzYSeIm— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) June 30, 2020
Foreign help includes help from Israel and Saudi Arabia and that’s a real problem for politicians in both political parties.
Although maybe not for Democrat Eliot Engel who seems to have lost his primary bid big time.
When will the results of New York’s primary held last Tuesday be available?