It’s working

Sleeping Giants asking advertisers if they want to be associated with hate groups is getting excellent results:
Facebook has removed hundreds of accounts and groups associated with a violent network of the far-right boogaloo movement whose followers have been linked to violence that disrupted mostly peaceful protests around the U.S. https://t.co/M8GktrgVD5— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 1, 2020
MSNBC and CNN put a plethora of reactionary hawks on the air as hosts, reporters and guests.
Most of them have had, at one time or another, a relationship with the intelligence community or the military.
Advertisers should start pulling ad money from these warmongers until they begin to moderate their messaging.