One thought on "From the Lincoln Project"
As a matter of principle the Taliban, al Qaeda, and ISIS have been killing US combat troops since October 2001, when Bush took us to war in Afghanistan.
Given that fact, why did the Russian’s believe that it was necessary beginning in March 2019 (see scumbag Bolton) to pay the Taliban cash money to kill US combat troops when Trump was in the process of withdrawing them from Afghanistan anyway?
It doesn’t make much sense unless it’s payback or BS.
In 1983 Democratic US Representative Charlie Wilson of Texas began delivering Stinger missiles to bin Laden’s Al Qaeda in Afghanistan to shoot down Russian aircraft.
The Stinger’s were so effective that the Russian’s packed up and went home on February 15, 1989.
(We all know who bin Laden attacked next.)
Neo-liberal Democrats are all worked up about the US combat troops occupying Afghanistan being killed by the Taliban in America’s longest war.
If these warmongers are so concerned about the needless deaths of US combat troops in Afghanistan regardless of who’s killing them, then maybe they should cut the funding for this 19 year long war and bring our troops home now.