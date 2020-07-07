The jokes write themselves

Share

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

The Ayn Rand Institute received a PPP loan of between $350K and $1 millionhttps://t.co/EOhMBQh40f — Pat Fitzgerald (@PatFitzgerald23) July 6, 2020

Grover Norquist’s organization, Americans for Tax Reform which has a long record of railing against federal government aid, received between $150K and $300K in

COVID small business aid from the Paycheck Protection Program… pic.twitter.com/mqgBZwDwfT — Will Ragland (@citizenwillis) July 6, 2020

After Grover Norquist’s Americans for Tax Reform received up to $350,000 in small business aid, he signed a letter that stated:



“Government spending… is inhibiting the fast recovery we want in jobs and incomes, not stimulating it.”https://t.co/w6LjO37XVV — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) July 6, 2020

