I thought I made a clean getaway

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

But all I got was a three-week vacation from covid.

It was a great three weeks, though: No brain fog, no crushing fatigue. I felt wonderful. I got a lot done! I read books! I cleaned!

Sunday night, I went to bed and woke up two hours later with a horrible sore throat. A couple of hours later, my sinuses swelled up and felt like they were stuffed with sawdust. (In other words, you can’t blow your nose to get relief.) Oh, and the sense of taste and smell are gone again.

I took three naps yesterday. You have no idea. This is what they call the “longtail” form of covid, and there are many, many people going through it. I’m hoping the next time, maybe I’ll get four weeks off!