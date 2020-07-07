They think we’re as stupid as they are July 7, 2020July 6, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares The HEROES Act is sitting on his desk. https://t.co/09FvuRcbax— David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) July 6, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “They think we’re as stupid as they are”
Hopefully Democratic donors are filling the campaign coffers of Amy McGrath and Democratic voters in Kentucky will turn out in large enough numbers to defeat Moscow Mitch?
McGrath is a hawk who had the pants scared off her by Booker and the Progressives in the primary.
McGrath had better be a quick learner and begin lobbying to reduce the bloated defense bill by at least 10%.