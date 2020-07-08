A top U.S. military official confirmed Russia offered to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers, but said there was no evidence it resulted in deaths https://t.co/fZuEankcS0— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 8, 2020
A top U.S. military official confirmed Russia offered to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers, but said there was no evidence it resulted in deaths https://t.co/fZuEankcS0— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 8, 2020
One thought on “That’s better, but still not good”
The General wouldn’t have to concern himself about the Russians or the Chinese or the Iranians or anyone else paying the Taliban to kill American combat troops (as if the Taliban wasn’t already highly motivated to do just that) if he wasn’t commanding troops in Afghanistan.
Every country that borders Afghanistan wants our troops to leave the country immediately and that includes the government of Pakistan.
Only Israel and Saudi Arabia want us to stay on fighting forever to protect them.
Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats should take the $75 billion dollars they have put into the Defense Bill to fight the Afghanistan War through 2021 out of the bill ASAP.
The 20 year old political war in Afghanistan needs to be ended now.