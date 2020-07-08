So I signed this letter

And all hell broke loose. Apparently I am a wealthy, privileged, and powerful public intellectual (hah!) who is plotting against BLM and trans people — pretty much proving the point of the letter. (Guilt by association!)
In case you’re interested, the specific reason I signed is a clause that’s included in most book contracts now that allows a publisher to cancel a book contract in cases of public condemnation — i.e. Twitter mobs. Not actual crimes, but social media. Sigh:
An open letter published by Harper’s Magazine, signed by luminaries including Margaret Atwood and Wynton Marsalis, warned of an "intolerant climate" in the culture. The debate started immediately. https://t.co/iTs62iWxJ3— New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) July 8, 2020