One thought on “‘Considered’

  1. The country is in an ongoing constitutional crises and this meathead wants to “stay above the political fray.”

    What bravery, what patriotism, what stupidity.

    Hopefully, Graham will decide against having Mr. Mumbles testify before his committee any time soon because he’s no longer a credible American.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *