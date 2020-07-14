So what, he’s the Susan Collins of prosecutors?
Mueller considered publicly condemning the DOJ over reversing the Flynn prosecution: report— Raw Story (@RawStory) July 14, 2020
https://t.co/r62rsuoXRQ
One thought on “‘Considered’”
The country is in an ongoing constitutional crises and this meathead wants to “stay above the political fray.”
What bravery, what patriotism, what stupidity.
Hopefully, Graham will decide against having Mr. Mumbles testify before his committee any time soon because he’s no longer a credible American.