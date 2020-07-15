Transparent

Share

So the people who work for this madman are going to help him cover up the covid numbers — why, exactly? Are they that afraid of his temper?

Trump has ordered hospitals to bypass the CDC & send all COVID-19 patient information to the Department of Health & Human Services run by trump tool Alex Azar. This is alarming public health experts who know the data will be distorted for political gain.#Biden2020 pic.twitter.com/uR5UTbJXdy — Stone (@stonecold2050) July 14, 2020