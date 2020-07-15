Transparent

So the people who work for this madman are going to help him cover up the covid numbers — why, exactly? Are they that afraid of his temper?
Trump has ordered hospitals to bypass the CDC & send all COVID-19 patient information to the Department of Health & Human Services run by trump tool Alex Azar. This is alarming public health experts who know the data will be distorted for political gain.#Biden2020 pic.twitter.com/uR5UTbJXdy— Stone (@stonecold2050) July 14, 2020
Seems like they have a solution, now, in telling hospitals to stop reporting their numbers to CDC, but to Azar, instead. Hope the Times' lawyers are looking at ways of getting you all the raw data, to check whatever numbers HHS starts to put out.— Eric Schmeltzer 🇺🇸 (@JustSchmeltzer) July 14, 2020