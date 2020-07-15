Good news July 15, 2020July 14, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares The Beginning of the End for Ever-Rising Pentagon Budgets https://t.co/qm9R83FITj— The Nation (@thenation) July 14, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Good news”
Instead of calling for a 10% or $74 billion cut in military spending, let’s grow some balls Progressives and cut another $74 billion or 10% by ending the war in Afghanistan?
That’s $148 billion that we can spend in a much more humane way.
It will be a difficult hill to climb with the Neo-liberal warmongers standing in the way but, it should be done anyway.
For the sake of the children.