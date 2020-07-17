When his grandchildren go first!
Kayleigh: The President has said unmistakably he wants schools to open up… When he says open, he means open in full… the science should not stand in the way of this.. pic.twitter.com/y5qeiblKHu— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 16, 2020
One thought on “Piss off, Kayleigh”
Vast numbers of people are out of work, children ages 6 to 18 are not in school, and it’s hot outside with nothing to do because a pandemic is raging and everything’s closed.
The result is a big increase in violent crime.
Which if we don’t soon take remedial action not involving the police will only get worse.