One thought on “Piss off, Kayleigh

  1. Vast numbers of people are out of work, children ages 6 to 18 are not in school, and it’s hot outside with nothing to do because a pandemic is raging and everything’s closed.

    The result is a big increase in violent crime.
    Which if we don’t soon take remedial action not involving the police will only get worse.

