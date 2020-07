Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Photo by Olav Tvedt on Unsplash

My A/C is now struggling to cool the car in this never-ending heat wave. I went to an auto parts store, and the only kit they had WAS $50!!!! (However, there’s a $20 rebate. God knows how long it’ll take to get processed.)

So tomorrow, I’m going to take a shot at doing it myself. Anyone have any words of wisdom for me?