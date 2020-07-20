R.I.P. John Lewis

My hero.
“His life was a revolution. A revelation. A master class. A miracle. A road map. But a relay man always relies on someone else to finish the work. That billy club that became a baton is now in our hands. The work is now ours to do. The race is ours to win” https://t.co/j9AFz87HJX— Katie Mettler (@kemettler) July 18, 2020
An absolutely fascinating thread on the granular changes MLK and others wrote into Rep. John Lewis’s fist big speech, at the 1963 March on Washington when he was 23 years old, because he was too fiery even for them.— Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) July 18, 2020
Bless him. RIP. https://t.co/qTzmbThlbS