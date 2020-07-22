This is just wild

~ susie

A major Republican boss in Ohio indicted under RICO for using a nuclear power company to launder illegal campaign contributions through a fake 501(c)4 — and there’s much, much more. Read it, it’s crazy.

One thought on "This is just wild"

  1. Most politicians are corrupt but, the Republicans are in a class all by themselves.

    Under the guise of protecting Big Business from frivolous lawsuits related to the coronavirus, Republicans in the House and Senate want to exempt all for-profit Big Businesses including for-profit hospitals from being sued for negligence.

    What greed and avarice.

    Hopefully, the Democrats are smart enough and honest enough not to sign on to this Republican recklessness.

