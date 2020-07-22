A major Republican boss in Ohio indicted under RICO for using a nuclear power company to launder illegal campaign contributions through a fake 501(c)4 — and there’s much, much more. Read it, it’s crazy.
NEW DETAILS: Larry Householder, four others face racketeering conspiracy charges in federal court https://t.co/fV7hENy4jw— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) July 21, 2020
One thought on “This is just wild”
Most politicians are corrupt but, the Republicans are in a class all by themselves.
Under the guise of protecting Big Business from frivolous lawsuits related to the coronavirus, Republicans in the House and Senate want to exempt all for-profit Big Businesses including for-profit hospitals from being sued for negligence.
What greed and avarice.
Hopefully, the Democrats are smart enough and honest enough not to sign on to this Republican recklessness.