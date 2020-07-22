Being laughed at is one of trump’s worst nightmares. pic.twitter.com/JpJBU2MiQW— Shelly Splainin’ (@sheLLbeLL_xo) July 21, 2020
Being laughed at is one of trump’s worst nightmares. pic.twitter.com/JpJBU2MiQW— Shelly Splainin’ (@sheLLbeLL_xo) July 21, 2020
One thought on “Ha, ha”
Soon to be ex-president Trump tells us that he’s now “developing a plan” to fight the coronavirus. (That’s pretty funny.)
Either Trump never had a plan or his plan was to set the house on fire which isn’t working out all that well for him. (That’s not funny.)
We should all be mindful of the fact that every Republican in the House and Senate has stuck with Trump on everything, including not impeaching this hump, for the past 3 1/2 years.
Each one of them is as culpable in this ongoing criminal enterprise as Trump is.
Vote ‘against’ Trump and the Republicans–every single one of them—-and vote ‘for’ Joe Biden and the Democrats—-Neo-liberal warmongers or not. (We can sort them out once the Republicans are all gone.)