President Trump: “I am announcing that the Department of Justice will immediately surge federal law enforcement to the city of Chicago.”— CSPAN (@cspan) July 22, 2020
Full video here: https://t.co/lsXnpjlWcN pic.twitter.com/o6Yelj7bhq
Barr notes that this new operation is about ordinary street crime and that DHS will continue to take lead on the war against Antifa. pic.twitter.com/S3b0VfTEIL— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 22, 2020
President Trump says Baltimore will see influx of ‘federal law enforcement’ but doesn’t say what that means https://t.co/aMt9NMwa6C— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) July 22, 2020
“My dad volunteered and served in World War II to fight fascism… Anyone, including federal law enforcement, who unlawfully assaults and kidnaps people will face criminal charges from my office.” 👏— John Orloff (@johnorloff) July 22, 2020
Philadelphia Prosecutor Prepared to Arrest Fed Agents https://t.co/1m1oNRlqzd
BREAKING: President Trump to send hundreds of federal law enforcement officials to Chicago.— Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 22, 2020
“Every American no matter their income, their race, or their zip code should be able to walk their city’s streets free from violence and free from fear.” pic.twitter.com/XuRsLjapMN
The US Attorney for New Mexico informed me today that "Operation Legend" is coming to Albuquerque. Given the mess it created in Portland, I let him know in no uncertain terms that this isn't the kind of "help" that Albuquerque needs. https://t.co/hVWfFrqOdU— Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) July 22, 2020
One thought on “Fascist dress rehearsal”
Barr, “This is a different Operation (Legend) then we had in Portland.”
What Barr is telling us is that he sent his stormtroopers into Portland and now he’s sending his Gestapo into Chicago.
It’s clear that at the moment we don’t have to worry about the “Communists” in Russia, China or North Korea but, what we do have to worry about is the Fascist Republican Party occupying our cities and stripping us of our freedom.
“If Fascism comes to America it will be on a program of 100 percent Americanism.” Huey P. Long, 1945 .