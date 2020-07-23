Fascist dress rehearsal

Share

President Trump: “I am announcing that the Department of Justice will immediately surge federal law enforcement to the city of Chicago.”



Full video here: https://t.co/lsXnpjlWcN pic.twitter.com/o6Yelj7bhq — CSPAN (@cspan) July 22, 2020

Barr notes that this new operation is about ordinary street crime and that DHS will continue to take lead on the war against Antifa. pic.twitter.com/S3b0VfTEIL — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 22, 2020

President Trump says Baltimore will see influx of ‘federal law enforcement’ but doesn’t say what that means https://t.co/aMt9NMwa6C — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) July 22, 2020

“My dad volunteered and served in World War II to fight fascism… Anyone, including federal law enforcement, who unlawfully assaults and kidnaps people will face criminal charges from my office.” 👏

Philadelphia Prosecutor Prepared to Arrest Fed Agents https://t.co/1m1oNRlqzd — John Orloff (@johnorloff) July 22, 2020

BREAKING: President Trump to send hundreds of federal law enforcement officials to Chicago.



“Every American no matter their income, their race, or their zip code should be able to walk their city’s streets free from violence and free from fear.” pic.twitter.com/XuRsLjapMN — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 22, 2020